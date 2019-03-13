Burke: Celtic move was key to my Scotland recall 

The forward has been called up to the Scotland squad after a two-year absence.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6013500577001-oliver-burke.jpg" />

Oliver Burke has spoken of his delight at returning to the Scotland squad and said his January move to Celtic was the key to his call-up.

The forward hadn't been involved with the senior Scotland squad since 2017 but has been selected by manager Alex McLeish for the Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

His absence coincided with a lack of game time at RB Leipzig and West Bromwich Albion but a January loan move to Celtic has seen him rejuvenated. He believes that transfer is the reason he's back in the Scotland squad.

"It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I was delighted to get the call-up and I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long time coming.

"I'm really happy with the way things have gone here at Celtic. It's put me in a great position and that's got me the call-up.

"This move is something I really needed to kick-start my career. I'd been starved of football but I'm so happy to be back playing now.

"Now I have to make the most of the opportunity with Scotland and I'll do my very best."

Burke made his name as a winger but has thrived on a central attacking role at Celtic and says he's happy to adapt to any role required of him in the national team.

"It's good to have that flexibility in positions, especially if something happens in a game and you are able to swap about," he said.

"But I've been really enjoying my role here as a striker and it's really worked out. I'm enjoying myself."

Burke's future

The 21-year-old is set to return to WBA at the end of Celtic's season but will face uncertainty after the English side sacked manager Darren Moore. Burke admitted he was unsure what that development meant for him.

Having cost £28m in transfer fees in his career so far, he acknowledged the expectation but said that he just tried to put it to one side and concentrate on developing as a player.

"[The West Brom situation] not something I know too much about," he said. "I'm a West Brom player but I'm here at Celtic and that's my focus right now.

"To be honest, it's all a bit out of my hands. We'll just have to see.

"This is football and I've been through it enough times now to understand what's going on and hopefully my next step is the right step. But I'm here at Celtic and enjoying myself.

"A lot goes through your head when you go for a big fee as there are a lot of expectations.

"It was a little bit disappointing as all I wanted to do was play football. That's what I've loved since I was a young boy.

"There is a little bit of weight on your shoulders (when you move for big money). People expect you to be the complete player. But that's just how it goes and you have to deal with it.

"To be honest I never really thought about the price tags too much. I just focused on what I had to do to become a better player."

