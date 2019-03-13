Ibrox fear factor has gone for Aberdeen, says McGinn

The Dons attacker says his side had taken confidence from previous wins in Glasgow.

McGinn scored the opener against Rangers. SNS Group

Aberdeen's Niall McGinn believes Ibrox stadium no longer holds a "fear factor" for his side and they approached their Scottish Cup replay against Rangers with confidence.

The Dons won 2-0 in Glasgow on Tuesday night to set up a semi-final with Celtic, marking the third time they have defeated Rangers at Ibrox this season alone.

"Even in the last few years, that fear factor hasn't been there," McGinn said. "We've finished above Rangers in the league and on the road this season, we're unbeaten in eight games.

"In my time here we've won a couple of times but coming off the back of the first tie at home, it was an uphill task for us.

"However, we showed great maturity and composure to put on a performance like we did.

"We knew we'd have to take our chances - I've read the pass and took it well. But more importantly we're through to the next round.

"To see out the game with a second goal was a bit of a cushion. They threw everything at us but we were solid, from Stevie May up front through to Joe Lewis in goal."

Now faced with the prospect of tackling Celtic at Hampden, McGinn wants the players to push to overcome their recent Hampden record against the defending champions.

"Being at a big club like Aberdeen, you enjoy getting to semi-finals and finals," he said. "We want to go a step further - we've got another opportunity to get to a final and there's no bigger task than beating Celtic.

"But before that we need to get back to winning ways in our league form and look forward to Saturday's game with Livingston."

