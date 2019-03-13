Rangers appeal Alfredo Morelos' booking for simulation

Rangers have launched an appeal against the yellow card shown to Alfredo Morelos.

Booked: Referee Kevin Clancy shows Alfredo Morelos a yellow card. SNS

Rangers have launched an appeal against the yellow card shown to striker Alfredo Morelos for diving against Aberdeen.

The Colombian attacker was cautioned for simulation by referee Kevin Clancy when he went down in the box under pressure from Dons defender Andy Considine.

After also receiving a booking for diving at Pittodrie in the first run-out of the quarter-final tie, Morelos would have missed the semi-final with Celtic had Rangers progressed.

The Light Blues again suffered an early cup exit at the hands of the Dons, though, meaning the Premiership's top goalscorer will miss Rangers' first Scottish Cup fixture of next season if the appeal fails.

Manager Gerrard refused to use the referee's decision to wave away Ibrox penalty appeals and book his star striker as an excuse for his side's defeat.

He said: "It doesn't take anything away whether it was a yellow or a penalty.

"My main concern is with the performance as a whole and it wasn't anywhere near good enough."