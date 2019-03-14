Scotland make six changes for Calcutta Cup defence

Gregor Townsend has been forced to overhaul his starting line-up due to a host of injuries.

Jonny Gray (top) has been dropped for the match against England. SNS

Gregor Townsend has made six changes to his Scotland side to face England in the final Six Nations fixture on Saturday.

Injuries to key players have knocked the Scots' campaign off-course and Townsend is looking to get his side back on track in a bid to defend the Calcutta Cup.

Jonny Gray has been dropped to the bench as Scotland look to find a winning formula after three straight losses, with Edinburgh's Ben Toolis replacing the Glasgow star.

With Blair Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour sidelined, Saracens' Sean Maitland and Sale Sharks' Bryan McGuigan step into the back-three.

Warriors inside-centre Sam Johnson takes club-mate Peter Horne's spot.

Hamish Watson, the Edinburgh openside, starts in the back-row instead of Jamie Ritchie, who missed out with a neck injury sustained in the loss to Wales.

Exeter Chiefs forward Sam Skinner returns after missing out since the opening win over Italy.