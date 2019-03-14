Ross County defender charged with breaking gambling rules

Callum Semple has been accused of betting on games over an eight-month period.

Semple is accused of betting on football matches. SNS Group

Ross County defender Callum Semple has been charged by the Scottish FA with betting on football over an eight-month period.

Semple has been given a notice of complaint from the governing body's compliance officer and now faces a disciplinary hearing to decide if he broke strict rules on gambling.

Scottish footballers are not allowed to bet on any football matches.

The notice of complaint alleges Semple placed bets between July 1 last year and March 1, 2019.

Semple was on loan at Queen of the South from Sheffield United from July until January. He then moved from the English side to County on a permanent deal.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for March 28, with County to submit any response and evidence by March 18.

In a separate case, amateur and Junior level referee Nikki Fraser has also been charged with gambling on football. Fraser allegedly placed bets over a five-year period.

