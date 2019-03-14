Marc McNulty out to grasp his 'dream' Scotland chance

Hibs striker Marc McNulty said he is determined to make the most of his Scotland chance.

Hibs striker Marc McNulty said he's determined to grasp his "dream" Scotland chance with both hands after putting his surprise call-up to one side.

The pacy attacker caught the eye of national team boss Alex McLeish by scoring five times in six Premiership games since moving on loan to Easter Road from Reading.

McNulty has now received his first call-up at any age level for his country for the fixtures with Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The 26-year-old insisted he is confident of capitalising on his Scotland opportunity by impressing across the double-header.

He said: "One of the reasons for coming to Hibs was to enhance my chances of getting into the Scotland set-up.

"To get in as quick as I have has been brilliant.

"I'm buzzing to get a chance now.

"For me, I'm looking to grasp the opportunity with both hands, it is something I am confident I will do."

McNulty admitted he learned of his Scotland call in unconventional circumstances.

A Hibs youth team player informed the forward he'd finally achieved his national team ambition after seeing his name in the squad list on Twitter.

He added: "It came as a bit of a surprise, but when I found out it was brilliant.

"As a kid, you dream of being called-up to represent your country.

"I never got to do it at any youth team level so it makes it extra special that I am getting called up now.

"I had just finished training and one of the young boys said congratulations to me and I said 'what for?'

"He said 'you're in the Scotland squad' and I said 'I don't think I am' but he had seen it on Twitter.

"That's the way I found out, I was obviously a bit surprised at the start, when I got in and checked my phone it was going mental."