Clarke: Rangers fans should focus on their team, not me

Steve Clarke said he is focused on exacting revenge for a heavy Kilmarnock cup loss.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6014275432001-steve-clarke-on-kilmarnock-s-visit-to-rangers.jpg" />

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is hopeful Rangers fans will head to Ibrox to support their team on Saturday - and not to send abuse his way.

Clarke bemoaned sectarian chants aimed in his direction from the stands as his Killie side were thumped 5-0 in the Scottish Cup last month.

The former West Brom manager said it was like living in the "dark ages", with Rangers responding by saying they wished "to make it clear unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated at Ibrox".

Ahead of this Saturday's Premiership encounter, he said: "Hopefully that will pass by without incident. I haven't really thought about it to be honest.

"It was well documented at the time, I've had a lot of support for what I said after the game.

"You'd like to think the Rangers supporters will go there to support their team."

Clarke's goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was sent off early before Killie crumbled under the Ibrox lights in their cup exit.

Rangers saw their own Scottish Cup hopes extinguished on Tuesday by Aberdeen and Clarke expects his charges to face a backlash from Steven Gerrard's side.

"It was a tough night, a couple of decisions went against us and we lost the game badly," he said.

"Looking forward to going back and hopefully putting a few things right.

"Rangers will be looking for a reaction after a really disappointing midweek game. We go there expecting a tough game and hopefully do ourselves justice.

"We don't fear any team in the league, we respect everybody but don't fair anybody."