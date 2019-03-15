Gerrard eyes 'marquee' signings to help Rangers progress

The Ibrox manager has vowed to give everything to take his side to the next level.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is targeting "quality" summer signings to help the Ibrox side achieve silverware next season.

Midweek defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup all but ruled out any prospect of a trophy this season with the side trailing Celtic by eight points in the Premiership with nine games to play.

While Gerrard said his side would "never give up" as they look to finish the season strongly, he said that work was continuing to identify players to improve the side for next year's challenges.

He stressed that although he had made huge changes since arriving at Ibrox last summer, he knew there would have to be more arrivals to get the team as competitive as he wanted.

However, he insisted that progress had been made this season.

"It never stops at Rangers in terms of planning ahead and trying to improve the situation," he said.

"There had to be a lot of change when I took on the job. I knew I wasn't going to sort the problem out in one transfer window, or even two.

"But we've moved forward, we've improved.

"Players who were here before have raised their game. Players that we've brought in, the majority have stood up and done well. Some haven't so we're aware of that.

"We'll continue to try and improve the starting 11, to improve the 18 and what I can do is guarantee the supporters that every bit of time, effort and energy from myself, Mark Allen and the recruitment team is to make Rangers a better team and a winning team.

"My confidence hasn't changed that I can make that happen but it's not going to happen overnight. Rome wasn't built in a day.

"This job was huge when I walked in and it was huge for a reason because a lot of things needed fixing on and off the pitch. We're doing everything we can."

'We need some bits of magic and marquee players to add to what we've got to maybe go to another level.' Steven Gerrard

Though he is targeting signings, the manager revealed that he was more concerned with quality than quantity, saying the approach to recruitment would be different from last summer.

"Maybe [there won't be a lot] in terms of numbers," he said."I think there needed to be a squad overhaul when I came in, for whatever reason and people will have their own opinions on that. There will be change here.

"There will be new players, there will be better players because the current players need some help and support to keep growing and keep improving and give them a better chance of competing for what's available.

"So there will be change. We will get more quality and add to it and we will improve. But I don't expect the same in terms of numbers because I don't think we need a squad overhaul.

"We need some bits of magic and marquee players to add to what we've got to maybe go to another level."

'Abuse from fans doesn't get to me'

Gerrard also shared his thoughts on the abuse he received from Aberdeen fans during the cup match on Tuesday.

Police Scotland are investigating complaints of sectarian abuse directed at the Rangers boss during the match.

The incident came three weeks after Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke complained that Rangers fans had targeted him with sectarian abuse at Ibrox.

With the Ayrshire side up next for Rangers, Gerrard said that while the abuse had no lasting effect on him, he hoped that supporters would conduct themselves properly.

He said: "I think it was my turn against Aberdeen. But I'm fine.

"Words have never hurt me. I've had a lot abuse at a lot of stadiums but I'm totally fine with that. "Let's hope we're talking about the football.

"Again I'll ask our supporters to behave in a proper manner and get behind the team.

"Steve Clarke is not the only one who has had that of late, but I'm fine with that. It's no problem."