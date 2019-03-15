Morelos fails in appeal against yellow card for diving

The Rangers striker was cautioned for simulation during his side's cup defeat to Aberdeen.

Kevin Clancy booked Morelos for diving. SNS Group

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been unsuccessful in his attempt to have a yellow card for simulation overturned.

The Colombian attacker was cautioned for diving by referee Kevin Clancy when he went down in the box under pressure from Dons defender Andy Considine during the Scottish Cup replay defeat to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Rangers appealed against the decision and the incident was reviewed by a disciplinary panel at Hampden on Friday. The panel upheld Clancy's decision and the yellow card stands.

Morelos also received a booking for diving at Pittodrie in the first run-out of the quarter-final tie, meaning he is suspended for the first match of next season's Scottish Cup.