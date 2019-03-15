Highland derby called off due to waterlogged pitch

Overnight rain in Inverness led to the derby fixture against Ross County being postponed.

Derby: Ross County's Billy McKay and Inverness' Charlie Telford vie for possession. SNS

Friday's Highland derby between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Overnight rain in Inverness put the evening fixture in doubt and a pitch inspection took place this morning.

It was decided the field was unplayable, meaning the Championship fixture is to be rescheduled.

League leaders County hold an 11 point lead at the top of the second tier as they aim to achieve promotion back to the Premiership.

Inverness, meanwhile, sit fifth, one-point off the promotion play-off spots.

John Robertson's side are also preparing for a Scottish Cup semi-final fixture against Hearts.