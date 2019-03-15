McInnes delight as young guns 'step up' to star for Dons

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen's young guns now must prove their worth in the long run.

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen's young guns now must prove their worth in the long run after "stepping up" to star for the Dons.

A Pittodrie side with an average age of just 21 won 2-0 at Rangers to book their spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Teenagers Dean Campbell and Connor McLellan played key roles in the victory, with the latter scoring the decisive second goal.

McInnes hailed the impact of the Dons' prospects this season after previously struggling to find youngsters ready to thrive at first-team level.

He said: "I've not changed, the young players have to be good enough to play.

"There is a demand on me to make sure Aberdeen are competitive and that is what we have been over the last six years.

"That wasn't happening before, there were plenty of youngsters playing for Aberdeen but were they good enough to sustain sustain a place in a successful Aberdeen team? No.

"So I've not changed, what has changed are we have had more mature performances from younger ones."

Defender Scott McKenna has gone on to become a key player for club and country since making his debut for McInnes' men back in 2016.

The Aberdeen boss said the powerful centre-halves' rise has proven inspirational for the next players looking to make the breakthrough in the north-east.

"McKenna has been the catalyst," he added. "McKenna has shown what can be done and it has encouraged others to go and try and be that important player too.

"It is easy to get into an Aberdeen team and play on the periphery and get minutes here and there.

"It isn't easy to stay in the team because of what is expected so it gives me great pleasure to see so many of the younger ones step up and show their capabilities.

"The challenge for them is to sustain it."