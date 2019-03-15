Lennon: Bain can pin down starting spot for Scotland

The Celtic boss says his goalkeeper has had a "meteoric" rise to prominence.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes Scott Bain can continue his "meteoric" rise to become number one for his country as well as his club.

Rangers keeper Allan McGregor has announced his decision to retire from international football, leaving the starting spot in Alex McLeish's Scotland team open for the first of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan next week.

Bain, who has been first choice at Celtic since January, has been called up to the squad alongside Jordan Archer and Jon McLaughlin, and is favourite to start.

Lennon believes he will get the nod and says it marks the continuation of a swift climb in stature for a player who was out of favour at Dundee just over a year ago.

"I think he probably will be number one for Scotland," Lennon said. "I'm not trying to tell Big Eck (McLeish) how to do his job but he has been in superb form.

"I know him very well. I had him at Hibs for a brief time so I am a big fan of his.

"The improvement in him since he has come here has been huge. He has really filled into the jersey and he has been exceptionally good and I will be delighted if he is number one. I'm sure he won't let anybody down.

"It has been meteoric, the last year or so for him. There is nice composure about him, he has got good hands, a good agility and he's certainly playing very well for me."

Lennon also gave an update on Craig Gordon, who has been out injured recently.

"He had a bit of a knee problem," he said "He had an injection in it and it hasn't really settled.

"He is going to be assessed by specialists over the next couple of days and we can come to some sort of impasse where he may need another injection to settle everything down to get him back to training.

"It has been a little bit of overuse. When he has been playing he has been able to rest, but the fact that he hasn't been playing he has been training a lot more and it has just flared up an old problem."