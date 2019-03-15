Jonathan Spector signs for Hibs until the end of season

The US international has been training with the club for a number of weeks.

Defender: Jonathan Spector has signed with Hibs. Hibernian FC

Hibs has signed defender Jonathan Spector on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 33-year-old American, who will be available for selection after the international break, spent his formative years at Manchester United after catching the eye of scouts at the world-renowned Milk Cup tournament.

After serving his apprenticeship under Sir Alex Ferguson - and a loan spell with Charlton Athletic - the Illinois-born stopper enjoyed stints with West Ham and Birmingham City before a season with Orlando City, where he replaced Brazilian superstar Kaka as club captain.

Hibs' head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "Jonathan offers experience, quality and versatility in an area where we haven't had much cover recently.

"He's made a great impression on everyone since he arrived and it's easy to see why he's had the career he's had. We look forward to having him as an option when we're back from the international break."

After spending time at the Hibernian Training Centre in recent weeks to build up his fitness in anticipation of the move, Jonathan can't wait to get going and establish himself as soon as possible.

'I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches' Jonathan Spector

He said: "I'm excited to be here. With the MLS season finishing I've been off for a little bit but I've been here for a couple of weeks now and it's been a great transition period to get used to everything.

"I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches.

"I'm certainly ready to get going to help the team and the club in whatever way I can."

