St Johnstone v St Mirren off as football affected by snow
The Premiership fixture between St Johnstone and St Mirren has been called off due to heavy rain and snow.
A series of games across the country have been affected by the cold weather, with pitch inspections taking place at various grounds.
Here, we run through the latest updates on what games have fallen victim to the adverse conditions.
Premiership
- St Johnstone v St Mirren - Game postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
Championship
- Ayr v Queen of the South - postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
- Morton v Alloa - postponed.
League 1
- Dumbarton v Airdrie - Game postponed
- Forfar v Raith Rovers - Pitch inspection at 12.45pm
- Brechin v Montrose - Postponed due to snow.
League 2
- Albion v Cowdenbeath - Game postponed
- Berwick Rangers v Peterhead - Postponed due to snow.