Premiership: Killie hold Rangers, Dons draw, Hibs win 

Rangers and Aberdeen were held at home as Hamilton and Hibs secured three points.

Conor McAleny beats Rangers keeper Allan McGregor. SNS

Aberdeen 1-1 Livingston

Aberdeen failed to arrest their poor home form as Livingston earned a point at Pittodrie.

Niall McGinn opened the scoring for the Dons for the second game in a row with an impressive volley on 31 minutes.

But Craig Sibbald hauled the Lions level just before the break when the midfielder turned in Craig Halkett's strike across goal.

The second half saw chances come and go at either end, with Aberdeen unable to take advantage of Rangers' failure to beat Kilmarnock.

Hamilton 1-0 Hearts

Aaron McGowan's first goal for Hamilton secured Brian Rice's side a priceless three points in their battle against the drop.

The defender stepped forward to break the deadlock with a well-taken volleyed effort across goal.

Striker David Vanecek hit the bar before being hooked at half-time as Craig Levein's men tried in vain to salvage a point.

Victory hands Accies a six-point advantage over Dundee, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, while Hearts are fifth.

Hibs 2-0 Motherwell

Hibs defeated Motherwell 2-0 at Easter Road to cement their spot in the top six.

Marc McNulty built on the impressive form which has earned the striker a Scotland call-up by opening the scoring from the spot after 30 minutes.

The home side doubled their lead before the break when David Gray headed home Stevie Mallan's corner kick.

Motherwell were unable to find a response, meaning Hibs now hold a five-point advantage over the Steelmen, who remain seventh.

Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Conor McAleny's opener as Kilmarnock left Ibrox with a point.

The visitors edged into the lead when Killie attacker McAleny rounded Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor before slotting the ball into an empty net.

But Morelos hauled Rangers level on 64 minutes, smashing the ball into the net in emphatic fashion for his 29th goal of the season.

Neither side could find a winner, meaning Steven Gerrard's side have dropped further points in their attempts to catch leaders Celtic.

St Johnstone v St Mirren - Postponed