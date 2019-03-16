McInnes 'frustrated' as Aberdeen's home woes continue

Derek McInnes bemoaned the Dons failure to end their winless run at Pittodrie against Livi.

Held: McInnes rued Aberdeen's failure to arrest their poor home form. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes knows his side's results at home have to improve following a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Niall McGinn's 30th-minute opener was cancelled out by Craig Sibbald to leave the Dons with one win in their last nine matches in all competitions at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: "I'm frustrated by the result.

"We spoke before the game about how we've made the challenge more difficult in recent home games by losing the first goal.

"We wanted to defend with the same authority we've shown in recent games.

"I was concerned about the effort the players have put in over the last three games against the Old Firm, with this game coming at the end of that period and it was important we didn't allow that to be a factor by getting off to a good start.

"Livingston really got after us. They looked bright and fresh, and we didn't get into our rhythm, but one goal should have been enough today.

"It's disappointing for us to concede the type of goal we did today - from a free-kick that should never have been a free-kick.

"I felt a lot of my players were running on empty in the second half when the onus was on us, but I'll support them through this."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt was pleased with a result that means his side have taken points from each of their 11 Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership rivals this season.

He said: "I'm delighted for the boys, and the character they showed to take a point, especially after going a goal down.

"Aberdeen are an exceptional side, and you're not going to be able to turn up and play your style of football.

"You have to match them.

"We worked on that through the week and I thought we were excellent.

"We spoke before the game about how Aberdeen were the only team we hadn't taken any points from, and the boys are buzzing in there because we have now.

"With a wee bit of luck we might even have won it."