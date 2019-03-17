Celtic go ten clear after late winner against Dundee

A late goal from Odsonne Edouard moved the champions ten points clear of Rangers.

Champions elect: Hoops moved ten points clear. SNS images

Celtic have moved ten points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a dramatic injury time goal at Dens Park.

The 95th minute winner from Odsonne Edouard gave the champions a 1-0 win against relegation battlers Dundee on Sunday afternoon, just a day after Rangers drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Both Callum McGregor and Edouard returned to the starting line-up as did young winger Mikey Johnstone.

And it was the Frenchman's contribution that proved vital with the last gap winner that puts the Hoops withing touching distance of their eighth league title in a row.

Coming after last week's stalemate against Aberdeen in Glasgow it is was very nearly Celtic's first consecutive 0-0 draw in more than a decade.

The treble-treble chasing Hoops remain in the driving seat ahead of their game against second placed Rangers on March 31.

They then play St Mirren away and Livingston at home before the split as they look to get the title wrapped up as soon as possible.

Eleventh placed Dundee stayed a point ahead of St Mirren at the bottom the table with the defeat.

After the international break they play St Mirren in Paisley and St Johnstone in Perth before hosting Aberdeen in their last game before the split.

