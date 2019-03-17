Three out and two in for Scotland ahead of qualifiers

Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew are out of this month's double header.

McLeish: Will be hoping to pick up six points. SNS Group

Three players have pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of this month's double header against San Marino and Kazakhstan.

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan and Blackburn's Charlie Mulgrew have been replaced by Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay.

The national team travel to play Kazakhstan on March 21 before heading off take on San Marino three days later.

Alex McLeish will be hopeful of picking up six points to get off to the best possible start in a group that also includes Russia and Belgium.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney could also be a doubt after he was taken off during their 1-0 win over Dundee on Sunday.

On loan Premiership stars Marc McNulty and Oliver Burke have been called up to the squad as has Sheffield Wednesday full back Liam Palmer- whose father Carlton was an England international in the 1990's.

Scott Bain is widely expected to replace Rangers Goalkeeper Allan McGregor who recently announced his international retirement.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.