McBurnie hoping to take club form into Euro qualifiers

The Swansea striker is hoping for a chance to lead the line for Scotland against Kazakhstan.

McBurnie: On top-form for Swansea. SNS

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie is hoping to be given the chance to emulate his red-hot club form for the national team in Thursday's Euro 2020 qualification opener.

The Swansea City star has scored 18 goals this season for the English Championship side, including ten in his last ten games.

And with the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Steven Fletcher and Steven Naismith all missing, the big number nine, who believes he has come on leaps and bounds since making his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica 12 months ago, is hoping to fire Alex McLeish's men to all three points in Kazakhstan.

He said: "I have definitely come on so much as a player since I was first called up to the squad, not just in terms of football but also mentality-wise.

"I feel I have grown up a lot as a person and definitely feel I am ready for it now.

"This is my first year being number nine and the main man at Swansea so it is an important year for me.

"I have the added responsibility on my shoulders and people look to me to score goals rather than being a bit-part player, so it has been really good for my development."

And the 22-year-old is hoping his current form will earn him a place in McLeish's plans for Thursday's game in Astana and in San Marino on Sunday.

He said: "I have 18 goals now, ten in the last ten. I feel good and feel like I'm on form.

"I feel like it's a good time for me to come into the international games, I've been scoring goals so hopefully I can take that into these games.

"The message from the gaffer has always been - the ones that are doing it for their clubs are going to get a chance.

"That's what you have got to keep doing, play as much as you can and do as well as you can for your club and hopefully it comes out into your international form.

"It's good that if you are doing well for your club you are going to get noticed, it's not just going to be the same faces no matter what."

