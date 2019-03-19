Alfredo Morelos and Kirk Broadfoot cleared over Ibrox clash
Rangers striker and Kilmarnock defender clashed at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot won't face disciplinary action after clashing at Ibrox on Saturday.
The pair were involved in an incident as the teams left the pitch at half-time during the 1-1 Premiership draw.
Broadfoot caught the Colombian with his studs before the Rangers striker reacted.
It's understood neither player will face charges.