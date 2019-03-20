Long johns under kilts as Tartan Army arrive in Kazakhstan

A daily diary from Astana where Scotland kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday.

Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign begins in the Astana Arena.

It's still very, very cold but I think I may be acclimatising as I now have feeling back in all of my fingers.

I'm out in Kazakhstan with the Scotland squad for the first of their Euro 2020 qualifying games and the travelling party have all been hit by the sharp drop in temperatures compared to back home.

Had a few nervy moments in the ice rink of a car park at the Astana arena. The security guards were completely bewildered that anyone would want to film outside in this weather.

Filming is tricky in freezing conditions. STV

Thankfully, inside the stadium was much more tropical. Well, 11 degrees, but I'll take that. The roof makes it feel a bit like a greenhouse but it's an impressive looking structure.

I had a wander through the picture gallery in the corridors and came across a snap of Patrick Roberts playing for Celtic in the stadium in 2016.

Celtic drew in Astana in a Champions League qualifier in 2016. STV

After that, it was back in to the city for some more filming. There's a real mishmash of buildings here - futuristic mirrored structures sit alongside ornate palaces and mosques.

Scotland trained for the first time over here at another brand new complex with a few brave souls braving the walk from the bus to the door in shorts.

The Tartan Army are beginning to arrive now, I'm sure we'll hear them in fine voice shortly. Think they may need the long johns under their kilts though...