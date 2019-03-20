McGregor to captain Scotland after Tierney is ruled out

The Scotland full-back won't play on the artificial surface in Kazakhstan.

Tierney will miss out against Kazakhstan. SNS Group

Callum McGregor is to captain Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan after Kieran Tierney was ruled out of the match.

Tierney's absence comes as a further blow to Alex McLeish's plans after Liverpool's Andy Robertson missed the trip with a dental problem.

Though he returned to action for Celtic last week after a spell out with a long-standing pelvic problem, Tierney did not take part in an indoor training session on a plastic pitch in Astana on Tuesday as a precaution.

However, he will also miss team training at the Astana Arena, which also has a synthetic surface ahead of the game and he will not feature in the campaign opener on Thursday. He is expected to return for the match against San Marino on Sunday.

It has already been confirmed that Calum Paterson and Ryan Fraser won't play in the Kazakhstan match because of the playing surface, limiting McLeish's options.

In Tierney's absence, his Celtic team-mate McGregor will captain Scotland for the first time. The midfielder earned the first of his nine caps in 2017.

