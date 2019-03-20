Spector: Versatility can be an asset during short Hibs stay

The club's new American signing says he's happy to do what's needed at Easter Road.

Spector says he can cover several positions. SNS Group

Jonathan Spector has admitted his short-term deal at Hibs is uncharted territory for him but believes he can make a contribution to success at Easter Road.

The US international has become manager Paul Heckingbottom's first signing, arriving as a free agent with only eight league games to go this season.

Spector, who has been at Manchester United, Charlton, West Ham and Birmingham, hasn't played since leaving Orlando City in September. He believes the move to Edinburgh can be productive for everyone.

"It's a unique position and one I've not been in before," he said. "Hopefully it can be a mutually beneficial one.

"Certainly from my point of view that I can get some games in, and from the club's point of view that I can help them. There are some injury concerns and not a lot of depth so hopefully I can provide that.

"I'm here to help the team. It's a short time and there's only a couple of months left in the season so whatever I can do on and off the field I'll be happy to do."

Though action between now and the end of the season could see him offered a longer stay in the Premiership, he said he wasn't thinking about a new deal or catching the eye of another club yet.

"I haven't thought that far ahead," Spector added. "This is an opportunity that came up , I love Edinburgh as a city, and it's an opportunity where I can hopefully get some games.

"That's my focus right now and what happens after I'll deal with at that time."

The defender is known for his versatility and believes that can be a boost to getting first team games with Heckingbottom having to deal with injuries in several positions.

"With my club teams it has always helped [to be versatile]," he said. "With the national team it's more difficult because you're only with the squad for a short period of time.

"The manager is trying to figure out where you best fit in that team but with a club team there's more time under the manager's eye and he can see.

"This is a short time but I know the manager and he knows me because I've played against his sides in England. I'll be happy to fill whatever role is needed at the club."

