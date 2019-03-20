Rangers midfielder Polster wants game time under Gerrard

The 25-year-old American said he is desperate to make an impact on the first team.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6016175743001-matt-polster.jpg" />

Rangers American star Matt Polster has told of his ambition to make an impact on Steven Gerrard's first team.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Ibrox club since making the move from the MLS in January, says he is ready to contribute.

Polster first met Gerrard when the Rangers boss was still playing for LA Galaxy and they have kept in touch since.

He said: "When I was with the national team he was in pre-season with Galaxy and I got to meet him.

"Then we played against each other in Chicago then after the match we met up and had a chat about the match and we have just kept in touch."

So when the US international couldn't agree a new deal with Chicago Fire he reached out to Gerrard and secured a trial before signing a two-year-deal on transfer deadline day.

Now after three months spent in Glasgow and working under Gerrard, he feels he is now ready to break in to the first team squad.

He said: "I want to play, I don't want to just be working under him I want to play for him, so the main thing and the main goal is to get on the pitch at some point."

Rangers are currently sitting in second place in the Scottish Premiership, ten points behind Celtic at the top and eight ahead of Aberdeen in third.

They play their Glasgow rivals at Celtic park after the international break.

