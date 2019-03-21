  • STV
  • MySTV

Bhardwaj: Scotland ready to ride the qualification rollercoaster

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Euro 2020 qualification gets under way on Thursday afternoon in Kazakhstan.

The Tartan Army are hoping it's finally their time.
The Tartan Army are hoping it's finally their time. SNS Group

I'll never forget the summer of 1998 and, in particular, June 10. The eyes of the world were on us.

Boozers up and down the country were rammed. Scotland were to play defending champions Brazil in the opening match of the World Cup. Happy days.

Now? Less so. Despite it being easier than ever to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland have been found wanting for more than 20 years.

Seven managers have come and gone since France '98. One of them is back.

Scots need a strong start

If Scotland have serious aspirations of qualifying of next summer's European Championships ahead of Russia in Group I - assuming Belgium will canter it to top spot - one feels they'll need to take maximum points from their opening two games.

Thirteen months into the gig, Alex McLeish has delivered on his first task - a Nations League play-off spot. It may have been a bumpy ride, but he and Scotland got there.

So far, the Scots have lost five and won three games in McLeish's second stint, although four of those defeats have been in friendly internationals.

His next challenge is to take the positivity from the Nations League into a longer qualification campaign.

Kazakhstan and San Marino offer the chance to make a strong start and for McLeish to forge an identity from a squad which is much changed since the World Cup qualification campaign under Gordon Strachan.

Left without left-backs

As ever, the hand a manager has to play with is often dictated by circumstance rather than choice.

McLeish has been asked on numerous occasions how he fits two great left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney - his two best players - into the same team. He has neither available, which is a massive double blow.

He's now got just five fit defenders, although midfielder Graeme Shinnie will slot in on the left side of defence. Add to that, no Ryan Fraser, no Ryan Christie, no Callum Paterson (who all started against Israel in November).

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will miss the opener.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson will miss the opener. SNS Group

McLeish's preparations have been hampered big time. Oliver Burke is back in the mix and may well get the nod ahead of Oli McBurnie up top in Astana.

But from the group of forwards who boarded the flight, only James Forrest has scored at this level. The full squad has yielded just seven international goals.

Scotland's number one?

While there may be multiple options to sharpen the attack, one key change at the back seems very predictable.

With Allan McGregor's untimely decision to retire from international football, Scott Bain is expected to start in the Astana Arena and make the number one position his own.

Since dislodging Craig Gordon as first choice at Celtic, the keeper has kept 11 clean sheets from his club's last 13 domestic games.

Scott Bain has impressed this season at Celtic.
Scott Bain has impressed this season at Celtic. SNS Group

And while you wouldn't expect the best team in the country to ship goals, Bain has impressed after keeping the bench warm for the first six months of the season.

While the absence of Robertson and Tierney is set to be short term, there's a bigger challenge: building a reliable long-term centre-back pairing.

This has been an issue for a number of years and likely to be the first source of encouragement for any opposition, though the hosts won't be biggest threat of the campaign.

Conditions in Kazakhstan

The last time Kazakhstan won a Euro qualifier in their own backyard, STV news anchor John MacKay had a full of head of hair. That victory came against Azerbaijan almost eight years ago.

While the temperature outside the Astana Arena will be biting cold, a closed roof accompanied by hot air pumped into the stadium means there are no such problems inside.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1436431-chillin-out-in-astana-before-kazhazstan-turn-up-the-heat/ | default

The Kazakhs are ranked 77 places below Scotland and if that gap was to be narrowed in any way by full-time, there may be dissent from the travelling fans and certainly from some back home.

Getting the Tartan Army on the march

The appointment of Alex McLeish for a second spell as Scotland manager was met with a frosty reception by some - if not many - foot soldiers.

"He walked out on us."

"It's a backward move."

"It's an old pal's act."

McLeish knew there would be a backlash and responded by saying: "The cure for dissent is performing well and getting good results."

But a quick glance at Hampden attendances over the last three home games (Scotland have averaged just over 19,000) tells you supporter apathy remains.

Scotland will be hoping to see a full Hampden come June.
Scotland will be hoping to see a full Hampden come June. SNS Group

After these back-to-back qualification games, Scotland host Cyprus. If the Scots get this campaign off to a sound start with two wins, supporters will be upbeat and surely we can anticipate a healthy crowd at Hampden in June.

But should McLeish's men drop points then it's hard to imagine the trains to Mound Florida being packed.

Over a decade ago, Big Eck was one victory away from taking Scotland to Euro 2008. This time, he has two bites of the cherry. With the Nations League play-offs parked for a year, all eyes will be on the conventional qualification route.

The rollercoaster of being a Scotland fan begins again.

Though temperatures in Astana are sub-zero, it's not quite a double header of ice and fire. But make no mistake, if there's a slip at the start of this journey, then the heat will be on before the campaign has found its feet.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.