Football diary from Astana - no, wait (checks) ... Nursultan

Daily update from Kazakhstan, where Scotland will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign.

Scotland fans have travelled to Kazakhstan. STV

An eventful day all round. I woke up in Astana and went to bed in Nursultan.

A day after Kazakhstan's president resigned, the parliament voted to change the name of the capital to pay tribute to their former leader.

No messing about - it was rubberstamped and changed with immediate effect.

It was also a busy one for interviews with both Scotland and Kazakhstan holding their pre-match media conferences.

That meant several nail-biting/death defying taxi journeys on the city's four-lane race tracks.

Drivers here have a habit of stopping dead in the middle of the road to pick-up people, causing everyone behind to swerve across the lanes at high speed.

Alex McLeish speaks to the media. STV

I'm still shaking from several near misses. We were cheered up by one enthusiastic driver, whose only words in English (granted a lot more than I know in Kazakh) were 'No problem' and 'Sean Connery', which he delivered merrily with a big thumbs up.

Sandwiched in between the media conferences, I caught up with a few of the Tartan Army die-hards who found some creative ways of getting to Kazakhstan - some via London, Venice and Moscow, others flew to Brussels then Minsk before making their way here.

Let's hope they're rewarded for their efforts with a performance to remember tonight.

