Liam Palmer starts for Scotland against Kazakhstan

Alex McLeish has named his team for the opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Palmer will get his first senior cap. SNS Group

Alex McLeish has handed Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer his international debut in the opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan.

The Scotland boss is without a number of key players for various reasons and has been forced to make a raft of changes from the team that defeated Israel in November.

Scott Bain has been handed the chance to make the number one jersey his own and will play behind a defence of Palmer, David Bates, Scott McKenna and Graeme Shinnie.

John McGinn and Callum McGregor will anchor the midfield with James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Oliver Burke playing in support of central striker Oli McBurnie, who has scored 18 goals this season.