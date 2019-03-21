Tartan Army tears: The 15 most embarrassing Scotland results

Scotland suffered a 3-0 defeat in Astana in the opening game of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Tartan Army: Yet another embarrassing defeat. SNS

Scotland have suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in their opening game of Euro 2020 qualifying.

The defeat leaves Alex McLeish's men facing an uphill struggle to qualify automatically from a group that also includes Russia and Belgium.

It is of course not the first time the national team and long suffering Tartan Army have been left drowing their sorrows after a heavy loss.

We take a look back at 15 of the most embarrassing results in history.

Uruguay 7-0 Scotland. World Cup 1954

In 1954 Scotland took part in their first ever World Cup after withdrawing from the 1950 tournament.

Like many major tournaments since it turned into an ill-fated event for the Scots who were knocked out after two games and two defeats.

After losing their first game against Austria 1-0 they were then humiliated by seven goals to nil by the then world champions Uruguay.

England 9-3 Scotland. 1961 British Championships

As if losing 7-0 on the world's biggest stage wasn't bad enough they would then suffer an even bigger embarrassment to the Auld Enemy less than a decade later.

In front of 97,000 fans at Wembley, the rampant home side ran riot with a hat-trick from Jimmy Greaves and goals from Robson, Douglas, Smith and Haynes.

After being 3-0 down at half-time the Tartan Army thought the come-back was on after Scotland pulled it bakc to 3-2 at the start of the second.

But the English would pull away again with another six goals and win the game 9-3.

1978 World Cup: Iran and Peru

In 1978 the Scotland side managed by Ally Mcleod had some of the best players in European football at the time and there was a genuine belief they could make an impact at the World Cup in Argentina.

But a horror show in their opening game against lowly Iran seen the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness held to a 1-1 draw.

In their second game they were completely outclassed against Peru and legendary play-maker Teófilo Cubillas who scored an outstanding free kick in a 3-1 win for the South Americans.

Left needing to beat tournament favourites Holland by three clear goals to qualify the tournament looked dead and buried until an Archie Gemmill wonder goal put them 3-1 up and let the Tartan Army dream of glory, until a late goal by the Dutch sent them home.

Costa Rica 1-0 Scotland. World Cup 1990

After qualifying for Italia 1990 Andy Roxburgh's men were handed a favourable draw against Brazil, Sweden and Costa Rica.

The perception at the time was that it would be a two-way fight for second between Scotland and Sweden leaving the unfancied Costa Ricans as whipping boys.

But yet-again Scotland were left with egg on their faces after a 1-0 opening game defeat against the Central American side.

Despite a 2-1 win over Sweden, it was the first flight home yet again for the Tartan Army as Costa Rica took second spot behind Brazil.

Portugal 5-0 Scotland. 1993. World Cup Qualifier

Future Celtic striker Jorge Cadete scored a double to help the Portuguese record a convincing victory that ended Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in America.

As well as the embarrassing score-line the game is also remembered for Rangers forward Ally McCoist suffering a horror leg-break.

Scotland were forced to finish the game with ten-men after McCoist's injury.

Morocco 3-0 Scotland. World Cup 1998

In France 1998 Scotland opened the tournament with a respectable 2-1 defeat to world champions Brazil after a late own goal by Tom Boyd.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Norway before going into the final game only needing a win over North African side Morocco.

But Craig Brown's men would suffer the same fate as those before him when the Mustafa Hadji inspired Moroccans ran out winners with a convincing 3-0.

Faroe Islands 2-2 Scotland. Euro 2004 Qualifier

The first game of the ill-fated Berti Vogts era began with an embarrassing draw with tiny Faroe islands that could have been so much worse.

With the score 2-0 to the Faroes at half-time, after a first 45 that could have easily have been four or five, captain Paul Lambert let-rip at his team mates and inspired a second-half come back to avoid what would have been their worst defeat ever.

Holland 6-1 Scotland. Euro 2004 play-off

Despite the horrible start Vogts managed to take Scotland to the play-offs after a 1-1 draw with Germany at Hampden.

After drawing Holland in the play-offs, expectations were pretty low until a superb James McFadden goal gave them a 1-0 first leg victory at Hampden.

But the second leg in Amsterdam was a different proposition all together as the Dutch put in a vintage display to secure a 6-1 victory.

Lithuania 1-0 Scotland. Euro 2004 Qualifier

Lithuania produced a Euro 2004 shock when a spot-kick from Tomas Razanauskas was enough to beat Scotland in Kaunas.

The home side capitalised on a penalty conceded by Celtic full-back Jackie McNamara to put the Lithuanians level on points with the Scots in group five.

Wales 4-0 Scotland. 2004

Vogts: Scotland's first foreign manager.

In 2004 Berti Vogts took his side to Cardiff for a friendly at the Millennium Stadium.

An experimental Scotland side were given no leeway against a full strength Welsh side in front of a capacity crowd.

A hat-trick by James Earnshaw secured a record 4-0 victory for Wales over Scotland.

Scotland 0-1 Belarus. World Cup 2006 Qualifier

After Walter Smith took the reigns mid-way through Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign results started to pick up bringing a renewed hope of qualification.

But those hopes were severely dashed when Belarus came to Hampden and left with all three points thanks to a 1-0 win.

Macedonia 1-0 Scotland. World Cup 2010 Qualifier

Burley: Embarrassing defeat in first game.

In 2008, George Burley's first game in his dream job turned into a nightmare in Skopje.

Ilco Naumoski struck the only goal of the game on five minutes as the Scots struggled in the blistering Macedonian heat.

Norway 4-0 Scotland. World Cup 2010 Qualifier

In 2009 Scotland's World Cup dream was left on a knife edge after they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Norway in Oslo.

The Scots were left facing an uphill struggle after a sending off for Gary Caldwell left them with ten men for most of the game.

Liverpool John Arne-Riise scored a deflected free-kick as the Norwegians dominated.

USA 5-1 Scotland. 2012

In 2012 Craig levein took his squad state-side for a pre-season friendly.

A Landon Donovan hat-trick secured a convincing victory against the sorry Scots in the Florida heat.

And the one that thankfully got away: Scotland 2-1 Lichtenstein

After a first half goal put lowly Lichtenstein 1-0 up at Hampden, Scotland were literally seconds from their worst ever result when they were saved by a last-gasp winner from Celtic captain Stephen McManus.

Relieved manager Craig Levein even lost his glasses as he celebrated the 97th minute winner.

