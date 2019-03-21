  • STV
  • MySTV

Tartan Army tears: The 15 most embarrassing Scotland results

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Scotland suffered a 3-0 defeat in Astana in the opening game of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Tartan Army: Yet another embarrassing defeat.
Tartan Army: Yet another embarrassing defeat. SNS

Scotland have suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in their opening game of Euro 2020 qualifying.

The defeat leaves Alex McLeish's men facing an uphill struggle to qualify automatically from a group that also includes Russia and Belgium.

It is of course not the first time the national team and long suffering Tartan Army have been left drowing their sorrows after a heavy loss.

We take a look back at 15 of the most embarrassing results in history.

Uruguay 7-0 Scotland. World Cup 1954

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUBaRx8Tmu8 | youtube

In 1954 Scotland took part in their first ever World Cup after withdrawing from the 1950 tournament.

Like many major tournaments since it turned into an ill-fated event for the Scots who were knocked out after two games and two defeats.

After losing their first game against Austria 1-0 they were then humiliated by seven goals to nil by the then world champions Uruguay. 

England 9-3 Scotland. 1961 British Championships

As if losing 7-0 on the world's biggest stage wasn't bad enough they would then suffer an even bigger embarrassment to the Auld Enemy less than a decade later.

In front of 97,000 fans at Wembley, the rampant home side ran riot with a hat-trick from Jimmy Greaves and goals from Robson, Douglas, Smith and Haynes.

After being 3-0 down at half-time the Tartan Army thought the come-back was on after Scotland pulled it bakc to 3-2 at the start of the second.

But the English would pull away again with another six goals and win the game 9-3.

1978 World Cup: Iran and Peru

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHXYBosrNy4 | youtube

In 1978 the Scotland side managed by Ally Mcleod had some of the best players in European football at the time and there was a genuine belief they could make an impact at the World Cup in Argentina.

But a horror show in their opening game against lowly Iran seen the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness held to a 1-1 draw.

In their second game they were completely outclassed against Peru and legendary play-maker Teófilo Cubillas who scored an outstanding free kick in a 3-1 win for the South Americans.

Left needing to beat tournament favourites Holland by three clear goals to qualify the tournament looked dead and buried until an Archie Gemmill wonder goal put them 3-1 up and let the Tartan Army dream of glory, until a late goal by the Dutch sent them home.

Costa Rica 1-0 Scotland. World Cup 1990

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcVvnn-EZJk | youtube

After qualifying for Italia 1990 Andy Roxburgh's men were handed a favourable draw against Brazil, Sweden and Costa Rica.

The perception at the time was that it would be a two-way fight for second between Scotland and Sweden leaving the unfancied Costa Ricans as whipping boys.

But yet-again Scotland were left with egg on their faces after a 1-0 opening game defeat against the Central American side.

Despite a 2-1 win over Sweden, it was the first flight home yet again for the Tartan Army as Costa Rica took second spot behind Brazil.

Portugal 5-0 Scotland. 1993. World Cup Qualifier

Future Celtic striker Jorge Cadete scored a double to help the Portuguese record a convincing victory that ended Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in America.

As well as the embarrassing score-line the game is also remembered for Rangers forward Ally McCoist suffering a horror leg-break.

Scotland were forced to finish the game with ten-men after McCoist's injury.

Morocco 3-0 Scotland. World Cup 1998

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxvers_BSpM | youtube

In France 1998 Scotland opened the tournament with a respectable 2-1 defeat to world champions Brazil after a late own goal by Tom Boyd.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Norway before going into the final game only needing a win over North African side Morocco.

But Craig Brown's men would suffer the same fate as those before him when the Mustafa Hadji inspired Moroccans ran out winners with a convincing 3-0. 

Faroe Islands 2-2 Scotland. Euro 2004 Qualifier

The first game of the ill-fated Berti Vogts era began with an embarrassing draw with tiny Faroe islands that could have been so much worse.

With the score 2-0 to the Faroes at half-time, after a first 45 that could have easily have been four or five, captain Paul Lambert let-rip at his team mates and inspired a second-half come back to avoid what would have been their worst defeat ever.

Holland 6-1 Scotland. Euro 2004 play-off

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQUzocUQchY | youtube

Despite the horrible start Vogts managed to take Scotland to the play-offs after a 1-1 draw with Germany at Hampden.

After drawing Holland in the play-offs, expectations were pretty low until a superb James McFadden goal gave them a 1-0 first leg victory at Hampden.

But the second leg in Amsterdam was a different proposition all together as the Dutch put in a vintage display to secure a 6-1 victory.

Lithuania 1-0 Scotland. Euro 2004 Qualifier

Lithuania produced a Euro 2004 shock when a spot-kick from Tomas Razanauskas was enough to beat Scotland in Kaunas.

The home side capitalised on a penalty conceded by Celtic full-back Jackie McNamara to put the Lithuanians level on points with the Scots in group five.

Wales 4-0 Scotland. 2004

Vogts: Scotland's first foreign manager.
Vogts: Scotland's first foreign manager.

In 2004 Berti Vogts took his side to Cardiff for a friendly at the Millennium Stadium.

An experimental Scotland side were given no leeway against a full strength Welsh side in front of a capacity crowd.

A hat-trick by James Earnshaw secured a record 4-0 victory for Wales over Scotland.

Scotland 0-1 Belarus. World Cup 2006 Qualifier

After Walter Smith took the reigns mid-way through Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign results started to pick up bringing a renewed hope of qualification.

But those hopes were severely dashed when Belarus came to Hampden and left with all three points thanks to a 1-0 win.

Macedonia 1-0 Scotland. World Cup 2010 Qualifier

Burley: Embarrassing defeat in first game.
Burley: Embarrassing defeat in first game.

In 2008, George Burley's first game in his dream job turned into a nightmare in Skopje.

Ilco Naumoski struck the only goal of the game on five minutes as the Scots struggled in the blistering Macedonian heat.

Norway 4-0 Scotland. World Cup 2010 Qualifier

In 2009 Scotland's World Cup dream was left on a knife edge after they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Norway in Oslo.

The Scots were left facing an uphill struggle after a sending off for Gary Caldwell left them with ten men for most of the game.

Liverpool John Arne-Riise scored a deflected free-kick as the Norwegians dominated.

USA 5-1 Scotland. 2012

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr-W1M9glE | youtube

In 2012 Craig levein took his squad state-side for a pre-season friendly.

A Landon Donovan hat-trick secured a convincing victory against the sorry Scots in the Florida heat.

And the one that thankfully got away: Scotland 2-1 Lichtenstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gY85inFzqQM | youtube

After a first half goal put lowly Lichtenstein 1-0 up at Hampden, Scotland were literally seconds from their worst ever result when they were saved by a last-gasp winner from Celtic captain Stephen McManus.

Relieved manager Craig Levein even lost his glasses as he celebrated the 97th minute winner.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.