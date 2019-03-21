Scotland suffer humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan

The Scots were outplayed by the side ranked 117th in the world on Thursday.

Yuriy Pertsukh (L) unleashes an unstoppable strike to put Kazakhstan 1-0 in front. SNS Group

Scotland suffered a damaging and humiliating start to their Euro 2020 campaign as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan.

The first qualifying game had seen manager Alex McLeish contemplating three points despite a raft of injuries.

Instead he saw his side dismantled by a team ranked 117th in the world, with his position as national team boss in question as a result.

There was just over five minutes on the clock when the hosts struck the first blow. Alexander Merkel lifted the ball through a sleeping Scotland defence and Yuri Pertsukh latched no to it before firing a shot past Scott Bain.

Just four minutes later the Scotland back line was breached with ease again. Islambek Kuat slid a ball through and Yan Vorogovskiy doubled Kazakhstan's lead.

Neither goal was against the run of play and with confidence high the home side was happy to probe for openings. They almost had a third when Kuat tried his luck from distance and Bain tipped over.

Half-time brought little change to the run of play and after 51 minutes Kazakhstan put the result beyond reasonable doubt.

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev crossed from the left and Baktiyar Zainutdinov outjumped Scott McKenna at the back post putting his header past Bain and back across goal inside the far post.

McLeish replaced Oli McBurnie with Johnny Russell on the hour in a bid to turn things in Scotland's favour but it made little impact with the hosts more likely to add to their lead than see it cut.

Scott McTominay was then brought on for John McGinn but there was no changing the direction of traffic or the scale of the defeat as another embarrassing result was added to the record books.

