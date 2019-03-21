  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland suffer humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan

STV

The Scots were outplayed by the side ranked 117th in the world on Thursday.

Yuriy Pertsukh (L) unleashes an unstoppable strike to put Kazakhstan 1-0 in front.
Yuriy Pertsukh (L) unleashes an unstoppable strike to put Kazakhstan 1-0 in front. SNS Group

Scotland suffered a damaging and humiliating start to their Euro 2020 campaign as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan.

The first qualifying game had seen manager Alex McLeish contemplating three points despite a raft of injuries.

Instead he saw his side dismantled by a team ranked 117th in the world, with his position as national team boss in question as a result.

There was just over five minutes on the clock when the hosts struck the first blow. Alexander Merkel lifted the ball through a sleeping Scotland defence and Yuri Pertsukh latched no to it before firing a shot past Scott Bain.

Just four minutes later the Scotland back line was breached with ease again. Islambek Kuat slid a ball through and Yan Vorogovskiy doubled Kazakhstan's lead.

Neither goal was against the run of play and with confidence high the home side was happy to probe for openings. They almost had a third when Kuat tried his luck from distance and Bain tipped over.

Half-time brought little change to the run of play and after 51 minutes Kazakhstan put the result beyond reasonable doubt.

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev crossed from the left and Baktiyar Zainutdinov outjumped Scott McKenna at the back post putting his header past Bain and back across goal inside the far post.

McLeish replaced Oli McBurnie with Johnny Russell on the hour in a bid to turn things in Scotland's favour but it made little impact with the hosts more likely to add to their lead than see it cut.

Scott McTominay was then brought on for John McGinn but there was no changing the direction of traffic or the scale of the defeat as another embarrassing result was added to the record books.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.