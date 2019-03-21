McLeish vows to carry on as Scotland manager after defeat

The national team boss dismissed a question about his future after the shock loss.

Alex McLeish has insisted that he will continue in his job as Scotland manager despite the national team's humiliating defeat to Kazakhstan.

Scotland lost 3-0 in the Astana Arena to a side ranked 117th in the world and were comprehensively beaten in what was the first game of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The squad now travel to San Marino for their second match on Sunday but the scale and nature of the defeat meant that questions are being asked about McLeish's future. he shrugged off the question, insisting he was focused on lifting the tea\m from one of the worst defeats in the nation's history.

"I'll just continue doing my job," he said. "Suffice to say I'm not going to get drawn in to that question."

Asked if the defeat was one of the worst of his managerial career, he said: "I don't really rank defeats. I just feel in terms of losing then I have to bounce back.

"I always feel low after a (defeat) but I'm pretty good at bouncing back."

Scotland were two goals down after ten minutes with the defence easily opened up for both goals. McLeish insisted the team had been well prepared but had an off night and he also referenced injury problems that forced some selection decisions.

"It was a poor performance on the night," he added. "We tried to tighten up on certain things we looked at in the previous games where we won but we're still trying to perfect things.

"We had a lot of young guys in terms of first caps and early caps tonight and we've lost a few players.

"But we never reacted to the two early goals and in terms of the goals, moving inside us was something we actually emphasised to the players. We never actually saw it through in terms of the reality."

Though the match was only the first of a qualification group that also included Cyprus, Russia and Belgium, the fight for two qualification places with two higher ranked sides in the section mean that defeat has already dealt a serious blow to hopes of progress.