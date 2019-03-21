Injured Kieran Tierney to miss qualifier against San Marino

The Celtic left-back was also missing for Scotland's 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan.

Tierney: Out of San Marino trip. SNS Group

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is out of Scotland's clash with San Marino on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was also missing for Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in Astana.

The national team has now confirmed that he wont travel with the squad to San Marino and to return to Scotland instead.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson was also missing on Thursday meaning Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie filled in at left back in the opening game of the Euro 2020 Qaulifiers.

Celtic fans will be hoping Tierney, who has missing several games since the turn of the year, will recover in time for their game against Rangers at Celtic Park on march 31.

Scotland suffered a humiliating defeat against minnows Kazakhstan in their opening game.