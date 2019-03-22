Sunshine and smiles for Tartan Army ... off the pitch at least

Latest updates from Kazakhstan, where Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign got off to a shocker.

The Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal raised £10,000 for local children. STV

There's no getting away from the fact it was a disastrous night on the pitch. Definitely the worst I've seen from Scotland and possibly the poorest performance ever from the national side.

As low as the feeling was after that match, there was some positivity earlier in the day.

Members of the Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal and the Tartan Army children's charity joined forces to donate £10,000 to a local day centre for children living with autism.

And in return they, and us, were treated to a display of Kazakh dance and songs by the kids and we were all presented with a traditional hat for going along.

Kazakh sweet treats were laid out for the media. STV

Up at the Astana Arena (still the Astana Arena despite the city's name change), we were welcomed with a delightful spread of Kazakh sweet treats which boosted energy levels - and we needed it. The lift to the press box was out of order so the step count was upped with a six-flight hike.

The press box gives a bird's eye view of the pitch and got so warm inside, some even took their hats off.

Alas, what we saw from that lofty position was a dismal display of defending and devoid of any creativity, eroding any hope or confidence from our Nations League campaign.

And so it's on to San Marino ... surely it can't get any worse?

