Scotland's Women get Hampden send-off before World Cup

Shelley Kerr's side will take on Jamaica before travelling to France for the World Cup.

Scotland Women: Will take on Jamaica at Hampden. SNS

Scotland Women will play their final World Cup warm-up game at Hampden Park.

The game against fellow tournament debutantes Jamaica, known as the Reggae Girlz, will be the women's team's first game at the national stadium in seven years.

It is hoped that the fixture on May 28 will break the current attendance record for a women's game in Scotland, set when 4098 watched them play Switzerland in Paisley last year.

After the game the squad will travel to France to begin preparations for the big kick off on June 9.

Shelley Kerr's team take on England in their tournament opener in Nice before playing Japan on June 14 and Argentina on June 19.

The Hampden fixture will mark the first meeting in senior international football between Scotland and Jamaica, who qualified for the World Cup by beating Panama on penalties.

The last time Scotland's women played at Hampden Park was in 2012, against Spain in the Euro 2013 play-off in a 1-1 draw, in front of 4058 fans

Scotland are currently ranked as the 20th best women's team with Jamaica in 53rd.

