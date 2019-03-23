  • STV
  • MySTV

Alex McLeish: Scotland camp still hurting after defeat

STV

The Scotland manager said the only way they can atone is on the pitch against San Marino.

Alex McLeish: He apologised to fans following their defeat to Kazakhstan.
Alex McLeish: He apologised to fans following their defeat to Kazakhstan.

Alex McLeish insists everyone in the Scotland camp is hurting after their shock defeat in Kazakhstan - but the only way they can atone is on the pitch.

McLeish was reluctant to pore over Thursday's defeat after arriving at the San Marino Stadium to train on the eve of Scotland's second Euro 2020 qualifier

The Scotland manager said: "The only apology we can give the fans is to go out and win the next game. We are all hurting. We're fans as well.

"I followed the team as a young man and I was always proud to wear the jersey. And these guys are as well.

"They don't mean to play badly. They don't mean to have one off-night.

"In recent months they have shown some great skills, some great results, and we just need to continue with a little bit of continuity in terms of selection of the squad."

Victory: Alex McLeish is determined to beat San Marino.
Victory: Alex McLeish is determined to beat San Marino.

Scotland can only make a very basic start to atoning for their humiliation in Kazakhstan as anything but victory would be unthinkable against a team who have lost their last 27 matches.

With Cyprus putting five past San Marino on Thursday, the visitors will be under pressure to at least not get left too far behind in the goal difference stakes.

However, Scotland have only scored two goals on each of their three visits to the microstate.

McLeish is under particular pressure with his future an immediate topic following Thursday's defeat.

The Scotland boss claimed he was "pretty good at bouncing back" immediately after the match and he refused to even consider the consequences in San Marino when asked whether he would step down should the unthinkable happen and Scotland fail to win.

Defeat: Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan.
Defeat: Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan. SNS Group

Scotland will get three of the six players back who dropped out in Kazakhstan after playing in back-to-back Nations League wins over Israel and Albania in November.

Skipper Andy Robertson is with the squad after missing the trip east after being told he needed dental surgery.

Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser have joined up after an agreement with their clubs ruled them out on the artificial surface of the Astana Arena.

Paterson and Robertson are likely to start at full-back, providing some much-needed international experience to the defence.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.