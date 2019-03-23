Alex McLeish: Scotland camp still hurting after defeat

The Scotland manager said the only way they can atone is on the pitch against San Marino.

Alex McLeish: He apologised to fans following their defeat to Kazakhstan.

Alex McLeish insists everyone in the Scotland camp is hurting after their shock defeat in Kazakhstan - but the only way they can atone is on the pitch.

McLeish was reluctant to pore over Thursday's defeat after arriving at the San Marino Stadium to train on the eve of Scotland's second Euro 2020 qualifier

The Scotland manager said: "The only apology we can give the fans is to go out and win the next game. We are all hurting. We're fans as well.

"I followed the team as a young man and I was always proud to wear the jersey. And these guys are as well.

"They don't mean to play badly. They don't mean to have one off-night.

"In recent months they have shown some great skills, some great results, and we just need to continue with a little bit of continuity in terms of selection of the squad."

Victory: Alex McLeish is determined to beat San Marino.

Scotland can only make a very basic start to atoning for their humiliation in Kazakhstan as anything but victory would be unthinkable against a team who have lost their last 27 matches.

With Cyprus putting five past San Marino on Thursday, the visitors will be under pressure to at least not get left too far behind in the goal difference stakes.

However, Scotland have only scored two goals on each of their three visits to the microstate.

McLeish is under particular pressure with his future an immediate topic following Thursday's defeat.

The Scotland boss claimed he was "pretty good at bouncing back" immediately after the match and he refused to even consider the consequences in San Marino when asked whether he would step down should the unthinkable happen and Scotland fail to win.

Defeat: Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan. SNS Group

Scotland will get three of the six players back who dropped out in Kazakhstan after playing in back-to-back Nations League wins over Israel and Albania in November.

Skipper Andy Robertson is with the squad after missing the trip east after being told he needed dental surgery.

Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser have joined up after an agreement with their clubs ruled them out on the artificial surface of the Astana Arena.

Paterson and Robertson are likely to start at full-back, providing some much-needed international experience to the defence.

