San Marino boss reveals love for opponents Scotland

Franco Varrella's love for Scottish football was sparked by watching Andy Roxburgh's teams.

San Marino: Manager Franco Veralli was delighted to welcome everyone.

First impressions of San Marino - it's very hilly and the people are very welcoming.

We got a bus from Rimini across the (invisible) border into the enclaved microstate to the Stadio Olimpico.

The San Marino manager, Franco Varrella, was delighted to see us and thanked us for "making them feel important".

He went on to talk of his love for Scotland and Scottish football which was sparked by watching Andy Roxburgh's teams in the late 80s and early 90s.

The stadium itself has a capacity of around 6500, which is about a fifth of the nation's population.

And what it lacks in size it makes up for in scenery with a majestic view of the castle from the stands.

A couple of the San Marino players work in factories during the week prompting one local journalist to ask Andy Robertson his thoughts on playing against part-time footballers.

Little did he know that Andy had his own tale to tell about his time as a part-time player at Queens Park when they faced Rangers and vowed he would always show respect to any team, at any level.

But the Scotland captain knows that respect must be turned into a resounding result if they're to start to atone for Thursday's embarrassment in Kazakhstan.

