McLeish tells Shinnie to stay strong after Euro defeat

The Scotland manager took time to remind Shinnie of why he had been named in the Scotland team.

Graeme Shinnie: He is unlikely to face San Marino.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has told Graeme Shinnie to stay mentally strong following his Kazakhstan nightmare.

The Aberdeen midfielder was handed a start at his former left-back position in the absence of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney and allowed players to get in behind him and net twice in the opening 10 minutes.

The Dons captain admitted after the 3-0 defeat that he feared his international career was over, and he is unlikely to feature in San Marino on Sunday with Scotland skipper Robertson back with the squad following a dental problem.

But McLeish took time to remind Shinnie of why he had forced his way into the Scotland set-up in the first place.

"I spoke to Graeme and I gave him some of my own experiences as a player," the 77-times capped former Aberdeen defender said.

"I told him he's had a great season and he deserved to get his chance when we got those call-offs, because he can handle that position.

"The unfortunate thing at international level is a little mistake can cost you.

"But Graeme is a very consistent performer, he's a great versatile player, and he has just got to get on with his game and be strong. Mentally he has to keep his wits about him."

