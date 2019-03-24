  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy Robertson calls for quick recovery after defeat

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The Liverpool defender watched from home as Scotland went down 3-0 to Kazakhstan.

Andy Robertson: He has vowed to improve on the result last week.
Andy Robertson: He has vowed to improve on the result last week.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has told his team-mates they need to recover quickly from their shock defeat in Kazakhstan - but he knows it will take a lot longer to win back the trust of the nation.

Robertson watched from home as Scotland went down 3-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifying opener but met up with the squad again ahead of Sunday's game in San Marino after recovering from the dental surgery which forced him to miss the trip.

The Liverpool left-back said: "All the lads are devastated but some probably need an arm around them a wee bit more.

"It's all about trying to lift them back up, because one game doesn't define your Scotland career.

"It was a very young team and they still have a long way ahead, and I'm sure they will be hoping for more caps.

"The good thing is they have time to put it right but they can't dwell on it. We have a big game and we have to get our campaign off to a start and they have to play a part."

Robertson added: "It was hard to watch for all of us but it's all about trying to redeem ourselves in the rest of the games in the campaign. That's not going to be an easy task, it's obviously going to take time.

"Obviously I was back in Scotland so I know the fallout from it and how people reacted and you can't question their reaction. It's the only they know how to react and it's the right way to react after a result like that.

Determined: He said it was hard to watch the defeat.
Determined: He said it was hard to watch the defeat.

"We need time to get their trust back. A good performance isn't enough to come close to making this week a success but the good thing is it's happened in the first game of the campaign and we have nine games to make it right."

Robertson was so determined to make the game that he looked into getting his own flights sorted after his dental treatment on Monday, but was told by medical staff that it was not possible.

Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser missed the game because of an agreement with their clubs that they would not play on the artificial turf, while other players were unavailable as they manage fitness problems.

Former skipper Darren Fletcher claimed players should make themselves available whatever the surface.

And Robertson admits they need to make sure players are turning up after Alex McLeish lost six of the players who started in the wins against Israel and Albania in November.

McLeish: The Scotland manager is under pressure.
McLeish: The Scotland manager is under pressure.

"Best-case scenario is the gaffer has a full list of players to pick but just now we had a lot out who would most likely to be for the squad and probably starting the game, and that doesn't make it easy," he said.

"But Fletch has 80 caps with having two years out and that shows you his commitment to the country. He didn't miss many games apart from his illness, which everyone can let him off with. He was a fantastic servant and a captain.

"Lads are trying to do right for their body. I'm not a physio and I don't know what the extent of the injuries are so I don't want to get too into it.

"But of course the ideal scenario is we all show up and we all treat it as the honour it should be, and we are all desperate to come away and make this country successful again.

"It's been too long since we made major tournaments and the only way we are going to do that is by getting the best players on the pitch."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.