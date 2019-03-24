Andy Robertson calls for quick recovery after defeat

The Liverpool defender watched from home as Scotland went down 3-0 to Kazakhstan.

Andy Robertson: He has vowed to improve on the result last week.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has told his team-mates they need to recover quickly from their shock defeat in Kazakhstan - but he knows it will take a lot longer to win back the trust of the nation.

Robertson watched from home as Scotland went down 3-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifying opener but met up with the squad again ahead of Sunday's game in San Marino after recovering from the dental surgery which forced him to miss the trip.

The Liverpool left-back said: "All the lads are devastated but some probably need an arm around them a wee bit more.

"It's all about trying to lift them back up, because one game doesn't define your Scotland career.

"It was a very young team and they still have a long way ahead, and I'm sure they will be hoping for more caps.

"The good thing is they have time to put it right but they can't dwell on it. We have a big game and we have to get our campaign off to a start and they have to play a part."

Robertson added: "It was hard to watch for all of us but it's all about trying to redeem ourselves in the rest of the games in the campaign. That's not going to be an easy task, it's obviously going to take time.

"Obviously I was back in Scotland so I know the fallout from it and how people reacted and you can't question their reaction. It's the only they know how to react and it's the right way to react after a result like that.

Determined: He said it was hard to watch the defeat.

"We need time to get their trust back. A good performance isn't enough to come close to making this week a success but the good thing is it's happened in the first game of the campaign and we have nine games to make it right."

Robertson was so determined to make the game that he looked into getting his own flights sorted after his dental treatment on Monday, but was told by medical staff that it was not possible.

Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser missed the game because of an agreement with their clubs that they would not play on the artificial turf, while other players were unavailable as they manage fitness problems.

Former skipper Darren Fletcher claimed players should make themselves available whatever the surface.

And Robertson admits they need to make sure players are turning up after Alex McLeish lost six of the players who started in the wins against Israel and Albania in November.

McLeish: The Scotland manager is under pressure.

"Best-case scenario is the gaffer has a full list of players to pick but just now we had a lot out who would most likely to be for the squad and probably starting the game, and that doesn't make it easy," he said.

"But Fletch has 80 caps with having two years out and that shows you his commitment to the country. He didn't miss many games apart from his illness, which everyone can let him off with. He was a fantastic servant and a captain.

"Lads are trying to do right for their body. I'm not a physio and I don't know what the extent of the injuries are so I don't want to get too into it.

"But of course the ideal scenario is we all show up and we all treat it as the honour it should be, and we are all desperate to come away and make this country successful again.

"It's been too long since we made major tournaments and the only way we are going to do that is by getting the best players on the pitch."

