Scotland beat San Marino 2-0 in lacklustre performance

The Dark Blues were boo'd at half-time before chants towards the SFA were made.

Victory: Fans were left frustrated at Scotland.

Scotland secured their first win of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign by defeating San Marino in a lacklustre display.

The Dark Blues were boo'd at half-time before chants towards the SFA were made as fans were left frustrated at how close the scoreline was.

Scotland got the start they were looking for when McLean headed home inside four minutes.

The Norwich midfielder, who had earlier come close with a fierce volley, glanced Fraser's cross into the corner following a short corner.

Close: Scotland were left frustrated.

Scotland then lost Callum Paterson to injury just after the half-hour mark after the Cardiff player appeared to fall heavily on his ankle as he landed.

There were a few boos from the visiting fans as the half-time whistle went with the score still 1-0.

Johnny Russell doubled the score as he netted his first goal for Scotland after 74 minutes.

Scott McKenna played the ball up to Marc McNulty, whose touch put it out to Forrest. His low ball found Russell, who calmly beat goalkeeper Elia Benedettini as he fired home from 12 yards out.

Alex McLeish: He is under pressure after previous results.