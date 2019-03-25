Kenny McLean admits 'sloppy' Scotland deserved booing

Norwich midfielder put Scotland ahead in lacklustre 2-0 win over San Marino.

Kenny McLean has described Scotland's performance against San Marino as "sloppy" and said the Tartan Army had every right to voice their displeasure.

McLean scored his first goal for his country in the 2-0 win, which saw Scotland fans boo the team off the park at half-time and full-time.

They also vented their anger towards the SFA board throughout the match against the world's lowest-ranked nation.

Norwich City midfielder McLean, who headed home after four minutes, admitted Scotland's performance was below par.

He said: "We started well and for whatever reason we didn't seem to click after that. We didn't seem to go into the next gear.

"We didn't take our chances, in the final third we were a bit sloppy and in our build-up play we were a bit loose in possession. Then frustration kicked in. We didn't go to the next level that we know we can."

And the former Aberdeen midfielder believes the fans' reaction was understandable.

"It's something you have to deal with," he said. "The fans have got their opinion and we weren't good enough at times. They are going to have a go at us at times and we need to deal with that.

"I'm sure everybody has had that [criticism] at their clubs at some stage this season. It's something you just have to block out and focus on what we are doing on their pitch.

"At times it wasn't good enough and the fans showed their frustration, but we were equally frustrated.

"It was a stuffy San Marino team that we were expected to beat by a margin, but it just wasn't to be."

Following the humiliating defeat to Kazakhstan and the unimpressive win over San Marino, Scotland sit second bottom in Group I on three points.

After their 2-0 victory over Cyprus, Belgium top the group with six points, while Russia got their first points of the campaign with a 4-0 thumping of Kazakhstan.

