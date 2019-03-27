Rangers defender Barisic to miss Celtic game with injury

Left-back picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Croatia.

Borna Barisic: Set to miss Old Firm clash. SNS

Rangers defender Borna Barisic will miss the Old Firm derby this weekend after picking up an injury on international duty.

Barisic lasted just 30 minutes of Croatia's 2-1 loss to Hungary in their Euro 2020 qualification clash on Sunday.

The left-back has now confirmed he will be forced to sit out Rangers' visit to Celtic on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Barisic, 26, also missed his side's 1-0 win over their city rivals at Ibrox in December.

He told Croatian media: "I will miss at least two weeks. Unfortunately, I still have to skip the big derby with Celtic.

"It's not my first time to skip the biggest match in Scotland, but now I have to focus on recover."