Brown says Lennon is 'ideal manager' for Old Firm games

The Celtic captain was speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Rangers at Parkhead.

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Neil Lennon is the ideal manager for Old Firm games as the Hoops look to make amends for December's 1-0 defeat.

Brown also hopes that Lennon, who was brought in to replace Brendan Rodgers until the end of the season, will be in the job long term.

The 33-year-old was speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Rangers at Celtic Park.

He said: "We had a slight slip-up against them in the last game so that's still in the back of our minds. We're still hurting a little bit from that.

"But yet again we've gone a fantastic run and now we're lucky enough to be 10 points clear.

"I wouldn't say the defeat tarnished our record against Rangers as we went on a great run against them as well.

"We have had a great couple of seasons and want to continue that.

"The fact we are back ten points clear it just shows you the way we have played and the way we have bounced back really well."

After Rodgers left earlier this year Celtic turned to the man who started their current run of seven league titles in a row.

Claiming a 10th straight championship flag is now the long-term aim of the Hoops support and Brown says he would love to see Neil Lennon get the opportunity to finish off the project he started.

He said: "It's been great to have him (Lennon) back, he has been fantastic in the last four of five games for us and he has spurred the lads on in the dressing room.

"He is happy to be back and is loving it as well, the passion he has for Celtic and for football is brilliant and it's showing out there on the field.

"He believes in his own ability to manage this club. He's done it before and knows how it runs.

"Brendan's left and we don't want to forget what he did for this club, he was fantastic but now it's Neil's chance to do the exact same thing and we're looking forward to having him here for a long time.

"He was here before and it was three great seasons. So here's hoping there's a lot more."

And with Sunday's game on the horizon Brown feels the current manager's experience of the fixture means he is ideal for the occasion.

"It will be good to have Neil back in the dugout, he knows these games, he knows they are very emotional.

"He also know's that anything can happen in any football match but he has faith in us and has belief that we can go and win every game"

