Kieran Tierney winning fitness battle to face Rangers

The 21-year-old defender missed Scotland's two Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Kieran Tierney: He is winning his fitness battle.

Kieran Tierney is winning his fitness battle to face Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

The 21-year-old defender missed Scotland's two Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino with a calf knock.

Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham could also feature in the match at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Speaking to Celtic TV, manager Neil Lennon said: "We're going to assess Kieran over the next couple of days and see how he is. He's looking ok regarding the weekend.

"James has got a little bit of a muscle strain but we're hoping he will train on Friday and Saturday.

"Callum, Olivier and Scott are all fine."

Olivier Ntcham: He is expected to feature. SNS Group

He added: "Olivier is back training day and day out now and Tom Rogic is back on the grass and he's had a couple of good days training so hopefully both of those two will be in contention for the squad at the weekend.

"They are quality players full stop. You can just see what it means to the rest of the squad having these guys back.

"It gives the quality of training a lift and the personnel a boost as well."

Mikael Lustig is a doubt ahead of the match while Vakoun Issouf Bayo will be assessed by Celtic's medical staff.

Lennon added: "Mikael Lustig got a dead leg so again, that will take a bit of time so we won't know how he will be.

"Bayo got a groin strain so again he's being assessed. Kris Ajar came through two games ok."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.