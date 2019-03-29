Alan Power toasts boss after signing new deal at Kilmarnock

Irish midfielder thanked Steve Clarke after agreeing to stay at Rugby Park until 2022.

Alan Power has been in fine form for Kilmarnock. SNS

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power insists Steve Clarke has got him playing the best football of his career at Rugby Park.

The 31-year-old Irishman joined the Ayrshire club in 2017 from Lincoln and on Thursday signed a three-year extension to his contract which commits him to Killie until the summer of 2022.

The former Rushden & Diamonds and Hartlepool player praised Clarke for the impact he has had on him since he took over as boss a few months after Power arrived in Scotland.

Ahead of the Premiership clash with Hamilton at Rugby Park on Saturday, Power said: "I think he has got me playing the best football of my career just by his guidance and by the faith he has in me since he has come in.

"He is hands-on, he will talk to you, guide you, quite simple things but that simplifies the game for you and I think that has helped a lot of lads here.

"It has really helped me over the last year and a half and hopefully I can repay him with a few more good performances.

"I am probably hitting heights I didn't think I could reach a couple of years ago, playing non-league football.

"I got a good chance to come up to the Scottish Premiership and hopefully I am doing myself some justice.

"I am the fittest I have ever been and hopefully there are a lot more years in me - I wish they had given me a seven-year contract the way I am feeling."