Gary McAllister to miss Old Firm game after street attack

Gary McAllister will not be in the dugout on Sunday. SNS Group

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister will not be in the dugout during Sunday's visit to Celtic.

Former Scotland captain McAllister was attacked outside a pub in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning and required hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police announced earlier on Friday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident before being released under investigation.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "It's a shame, he is not going to be with us at the weekend. I took the decision out of Gary's hands.

"It's a shame what happened. He is recovering well, but I think it's better that he rests and recovers and gets himself 100 per cent right, and we get Gary McAllister back when he can be the real Gary McAllister.

"But it's a shame, I wish he was going to be with us."

Celtic and Rangers meet at midday on Sunday in the third Old Firm Premiership meeting of the season.

Gerrard keen to keep Ryan Kent at Rangers

Gerrard is unaware of any valuation being put on Ryan Kent amid reports Rangers would be priced out of a potential permanent transfer of the on-loan Liverpool winger.

Several reports have claimed Kent has been valued at anything between £7m and more than £12m but Gerrard remains keen to bring the 22-year-old back to Ibrox next season.

"I've read the rumours and speculation - I'm not sure who has put that price on Ryan," Gerrard said.

"Whether it's his agent or Liverpool, I haven't heard anything on that.

Rangers want to keep Ryan Kent at the club. SNS

"My focus is on Ryan Kent being available for the weekend and I'm pleased he's available.



"In terms of the future and moving forward, that decision is out of my hands.

"Liverpool know we want him here, the player knows we want him here, his representation know we want him here.

"But in terms of the decision it's not down to me. I wish it was but unfortunately it's not."