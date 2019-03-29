Lennon: My Celtic future doesn't depend on beating Rangers

Kieran Tierney doubtful for Sunday's clash after injuring his calf on international duty.

Neil Lennon's deal lasts until the summer. SNS Group

Celtic manager Neil Lennon doesn't believe his future at the club depends on this weekend's meeting with Rangers.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers on a deal until the end of the season after his fellow Northern Irishman left for Leicester City last month.

But he doesn't believe the outcome of Sunday's clash will determine whether he's asked to remain beyond the summer.

Celtic can move 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership by beating their city rivals.

Lennon said: "As far as I'm aware, my remit here doesn't revolve around one game or two games.

Kieran Tierney could miss the Old Firm meeting. SNS

"It revolves around what I do between coming in the door and the end of the season."

Meanwhile, Lennon said Kieran Tierney was a doubt for the fixture after injuring his calf on Scotland duty.

A final decision will be made after the left-back is assessed on Saturday.

He said: "Kieran has had a bit of a reaction today and may be a doubt. We will have to assess him tomorrow.

"It is the same issue and we will leave it maybe as late as possible to see how it is.

"He looked uncomfortable so we will give it 24 hours to see how it goes."