Tierney and Hayes start for Celtic as McCrorie returns for Rangers

Neil Lennon has made a big call on his return to the fixture.

Tierney: The left-back will play today. SNS Group

Kieran Tierney has been passed fit to play in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Neil Lennon has made a big call on his return to the fixture with Jonny Hayes also selected in front of Scott Sinclair on the left hand side.

Tierney makes the starting 11 despite an injury concern in the build-up, with Olivier Ntcham getting the nod for the first time since the last game at Ibrox.

For Rangers, Steven Gerrard has selected a midfield three of Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and a return to the side for Ross McCrorie.

With Borna Barisic out, Andy Halliday is in at left back with Connor Goldson and Joe Worral at the heart of the defence.

Alfredo Morelos leads the line as he looks for his first goal against Celtic.

Celtic team: Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Hayes, Edouard.

Subs: De Vries, Simunovic, Toljan, Sinclair, Rogic, Burke, Weah.

Rangers team: McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Halliday, McCrorie, Jack, Arfield, Candeias, Morelos, Kent.

Subs: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Kamara, Davis, Defoe.

