Ugly scenes at Old Firm derby as Forrest sinks ten-man Rangers

Celtic held on to go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Winner: James Forrest nets the winner.
Winner: James Forrest nets the winner.

James Forrest's late strike earned Celtic all three points against ten-man Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Odsonne Edouard put the league leaders in front, before Alfredo Morelos saw red after an off the ball clash with Scott Brown.

Ryan Kent equalised for Rangers, but Forrest's calm finish gave Neil Lennon victory in his return to the Old Firm derby.

Celtic almost got off to the perfect start through the returning Olivier Ntcham.

Kieran Tierney's cross from the left found its way to the Frenchman in the box, but a point blank save by Allan McGregor kept things level.

Good work on the right by Forrest gave Ntcham another chance to test McGregor this time from the edge of the box, although the save was much easier for the former Scotland international.

A misplaced pass by Joe Worral gave Edouard the chance to drive in on goal, only a well timed tackle from Connor Goldson preventing Celtic's record signing from getting a strike on goal.

Goal: Odsonne Edouard took the lead.
Goal: Odsonne Edouard took the lead.

But just a minute later Edouard got the opener. The forward latched on to Forrest's ball before twisting and turning past the Rangers defenders and smashing the ball past McGregor.

Rangers' chances of getting anything from the game were then dealt a severe blow just after the half hour mark.

Alfredo Morelos lashed out at Celtic captain Brown in an off the ball incident, and Bobby Madden showed the Colombian a straight red card, his fifth of the season, albeit with one rescinded.

Red card: Alfredo Morelos was sent off.
Red card: Alfredo Morelos was sent off.

Celtic's man advantage almost told immediately. Tierney's drive from the edge of the Rangers penalty area had McGregor at full stretch to keep the deficit to one at half-time.

Lennon opted for a change at half-time with Scott Sinclair replacing Jonny Hayes, and the winger almost grabbed Celtic's second.

Some neat interplay with Callum McGregor on the edge of the box put Sinclair through one-on-one with the Rangers' keeper, but McGregor saved well with his feet.

Despite Celtic's advantage, it was ten-man Rangers who struck next. The home side were caught sleeping at the back and the on-loan Kent had the composure to produce a great finish past Scott Bain to make it 1-1 with Rangers' first attempt on goal.

And not soon after Rangers had another chance. Kent cut the ball back from the back post, but Ryan Jack lifted his effort high over the bar.

Equaliser: Ryan Kent levelled things after half-time.
Equaliser: Ryan Kent levelled things after half-time.

Dedryck Boyata limped off following Jack's miss and with all of Lennon's subs used, it was ten against ten.

With five minutes to go, Forrest fired Celtic in front.

A mistake by James Tavernier allowed Edouard to find Forrest and the winger slotted past McGregor to put the hosts back in the lead.

In the aftermath, TV pictures appeared to show Ryan Kent clash with Scott Brown. The winger appearing to aim a punch at the Celtic captain.

Rangers almost hit back immediately as Kent went driving into the box. His cross was drilled across the six yard box, Bain spilled it and Kristoffer Ajer somehow managed to scramble the ball away.

Heated: Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown.
Heated: Ryan Kent clashes with Scott Brown.

A pulsating end to the game saw chances for both sides and end-to-end action. The nerves could be felt throughout the stadium but Celtic held on to go 13 points clear at the top.

The game was marred by ugly scenes at full-time after Andy Halliday and Brown were involved in an altercation which sparked a mass brawl, after which Halliday received a second yellow card.

Following the match, Gerrard said: "I've gone above and beyond for Alfredo.

"I'll continue to protect him, support him and love him as the player and person he is, but I've got to draw the line under it.

"He will be punished internally.

"I'm going to recommend to the board that he is fined a week's wages and I'll also recommend that that fine will go to the supporters that came today because they are the ones that will suffer from his lack of discipline, and also his teammates as well, but the money is no use to the teammates.

"It's more use to the supporters so that's what I'll recommend."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.