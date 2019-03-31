Morelos to be 'punished' by Rangers after Old Firm red card

The striker was sent off for the fifth time this season after clashing with Scott Brown.

Red card: Alfredo Morelos was sent off during the game. SNS

Steven Gerrard is to recommend that striker Alfredo Morelos is fined by Rangers, with the money going to travelling supporters, after the Colombian was sent off against Celtic in their Old Firm defeat.

Morelos lashed out at Celtic captain Scott Brown in an off the ball incident on Sunday, with Bobby Madden consulting his assistant before showing Morelos a straight red card.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6020946028001-news-190331-gerrard16x9.jpg" />

Speaking after the match, Gerrard said "I've gone above and beyond for Alfredo.

"I'll continue to protect him, support him and love him as the player and person he is, but I've got to draw the line under it.

"He will be punished internally.

"I'm going to recommend to the board that he is fined a week's wages and I'll also recommend that that fine will go to the supporters that came today because they are the ones that will suffer from his lack of discipline, and also his teammates as well, but the money is no use to the teammates.

"It's more use to the supporters so that's what I'll recommend."

It's the 22-year-old's fifth red card of the season, albeit with one shown against Aberdeen later rescinded.

The striker will now miss Rangers' next four games in total.

They include welcoming Hearts to Ibrox on Wednesday, before a trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell a week today, then two, as yet unknown post-split matches.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.