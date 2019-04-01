Hearts agree deal with Livingston captain Craig Halkett

Livingston captain Halkett, 23, will move to Tynecastle at the end of the season.

Craig Halkett does battle with his new teammate Steven Naismith. SNS

Hearts will sign Craig Halkett at the end of the season after the Livingston captain signed a pre-contract.

The centre-back has enjoyed an impressive term in the Premiership, and netted against his new club in December.

He will sign a three-year contract at Tynecastle in June.

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Rangers before joining Livingston following loan spells at Clyde and Berwick Rangers.

Hearts manager Craig Levein said: "I'm delighted that Craig has committed to signing for Hearts.

"He's a talented player and, at 23 years old, is at an age where he can continue to develop and progress.

"This club is the right place for him to do so and I look forward to welcoming him in the summer."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.