Ryan Gauld not yet ready for return to action at Hibs

The on-loan midfielder hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Ryan Gauld remains on the sidelines. SNS

Ryan Gauld has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Hibs midfielder, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, hasn't played since limping off during a 2-0 defeat to Celtic in February.

Hibs had hoped Gauld would be back in action by now, but manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed the 23-year-old Scot is not yet ready to return.

Heckingbottom said: "He's not quite ready to be with us daily. He's in the final bit of his rehab.

"We'll gradually build his minutes in development games.

"There's nothing worse when you're a player than being injured. You feel helpless."

